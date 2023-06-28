The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ and his .657 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ has 71 hits and an OBP of .389, both of which are tops among Chicago hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 64th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging.

Happ has had a hit in 47 of 76 games this year (61.8%), including multiple hits 19 times (25.0%).

Looking at the 76 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (7.9%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Happ has picked up an RBI in 27.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 24 of 76 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 39 .248 AVG .279 .376 OBP .401 .388 SLG .457 11 XBH 16 3 HR 4 22 RBI 15 42/26 K/BB 39/28 3 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings