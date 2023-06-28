The Chicago White Sox, including Jake Burger (.184 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Jaime Barria and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Angels Starter: Jaime Barria

Jaime Barria TV Channel: BSW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is batting .221 with 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 11 walks.

Burger has had a hit in 31 of 62 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits 12 times (19.4%).

Looking at the 62 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 16 of them (25.8%), and in 7.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.3% of his games this season, Burger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 25 games this season (40.3%), including multiple runs in three games.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 26 .268 AVG .163 .314 OBP .220 .661 SLG .370 19 XBH 9 12 HR 5 28 RBI 9 34/7 K/BB 41/4 0 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings