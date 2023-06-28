Seby Zavala -- with a slugging percentage of .391 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Jaime Barria on the hill, on June 28 at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Angels.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Jaime Barria
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Seby Zavala At The Plate

  • Zavala is batting .148 with a double, four home runs and five walks.
  • Zavala has gotten at least one hit in 33.3% of his games this year (13 of 39), with at least two hits three times (7.7%).
  • In 7.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Zavala has driven in a run in eight games this year (20.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In six games this year (15.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 20
.176 AVG .123
.218 OBP .150
.176 SLG .351
0 XBH 5
0 HR 4
3 RBI 8
21/3 K/BB 25/2
1 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.07).
  • The Angels rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (86 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Barria (2-2) takes the mound for the Angels in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 2.33 ERA in 46 1/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday, June 18 -- the righty tossed three scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering two hits.
  • The 26-year-old has a 2.33 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .207 to opposing hitters.
