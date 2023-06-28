Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Tim Anderson (.108 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 162 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Jaime Barria. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Jaime Barria
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .232 with nine doubles and 12 walks.
- Anderson has picked up a hit in 32 of 56 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.
- In 56 games played this year, he has not homered.
- In 10 games this season, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once 14 times this season (25.0%), including four games with multiple runs (7.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|30
|.224
|AVG
|.238
|.252
|OBP
|.284
|.255
|SLG
|.286
|3
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|5
|21/4
|K/BB
|26/8
|2
|SB
|6
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (86 total, 1.1 per game).
- Barria (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his fifth start of the season. He has a 2.33 ERA in 46 1/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, June 18, when he threw three scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while giving up two hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.33, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .207 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.