On Wednesday, Tim Anderson (.108 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 162 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Jaime Barria. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .232 with nine doubles and 12 walks.

Anderson has picked up a hit in 32 of 56 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.

In 56 games played this year, he has not homered.

In 10 games this season, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once 14 times this season (25.0%), including four games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 30 .224 AVG .238 .252 OBP .284 .255 SLG .286 3 XBH 6 0 HR 0 6 RBI 5 21/4 K/BB 26/8 2 SB 6

