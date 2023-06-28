Jaime Barria will take the mound for the Los Angeles Angels (44-37) on Wednesday, June 28 against the Chicago White Sox (34-47), who will counter with Lucas Giolito. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:38 PM ET at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The Angels are -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the White Sox (+105). The matchup's over/under is listed at 8.5 runs.

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Barria - LAA (2-2, 2.33 ERA) vs Giolito - CHW (5-5, 3.41 ERA)

White Sox vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

This season, the Angels have been favored 47 times and won 26, or 55.3%, of those games.

The Angels have a 21-18 record (winning 53.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Angels were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and finished 5-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 49 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (32.7%) in those contests.

This year, the White Sox have won 11 of 36 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+240) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+230) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+135) Luis Robert 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+135)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 3rd

