Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Thursday, Andrew Vaughn (.595 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI) against the Angels.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is hitting .247 with 21 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 28 walks.
- Vaughn has reached base via a hit in 55 games this season (of 79 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- In 12 games this season, he has homered (15.2%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).
- In 39.2% of his games this season, Vaughn has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 40.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.8%).
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|40
|.259
|AVG
|.237
|.350
|OBP
|.310
|.510
|SLG
|.388
|18
|XBH
|16
|9
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|26
|24/14
|K/BB
|37/14
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Angels' 4.16 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (90 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Angels are sending Sandoval (4-6) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.16 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.16, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .268 batting average against him.
