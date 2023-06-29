Clint Frazier Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Clint Frazier -- with an on-base percentage of .214 in his past 10 games, 82 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the mound, on June 29 at 4:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Angels.
Clint Frazier Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Clint Frazier? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Clint Frazier At The Plate
- Frazier is hitting .180 with a double, a triple and 10 walks.
- In nine of 23 games this season (39.1%), Frazier has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 23 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Frazier has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- In six of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Clint Frazier Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|.200
|AVG
|.167
|.310
|OBP
|.286
|.240
|SLG
|.222
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|7/4
|K/BB
|14/6
|2
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.16 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (90 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sandoval makes the start for the Angels, his 15th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.16 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.16, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .268 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.