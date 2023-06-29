Thursday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (37-41) against the Philadelphia Phillies (42-37) at Wrigley Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Cubs. Game time is at 8:05 PM ET on June 29.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Taijuan Walker (8-3) to the mound, while Kyle Hendricks (3-2) will get the nod for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Cubs vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have been underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The last 10 Cubs games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 38 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (36.8%) in those games.

This year, Chicago has won 12 of 30 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 14 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (358 total runs).

Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.97 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Cubs Schedule