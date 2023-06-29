Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Phillies - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.206 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Phillies.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago with 71 hits and an OBP of .384 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 86th in the league in slugging.
- In 47 of 77 games this season (61.0%) Happ has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (24.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 7.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 77), and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.6% of his games this year, Happ has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (14.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 24 of 77 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|39
|.241
|AVG
|.279
|.366
|OBP
|.401
|.376
|SLG
|.457
|11
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|15
|45/26
|K/BB
|39/28
|3
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.23).
- The Phillies surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (84 total, 1.1 per game).
- Walker (8-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 17th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the New York Mets, the right-hander went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.10 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.236 WHIP ranks 44th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 49th among qualifying pitchers this season.
