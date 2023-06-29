On Thursday, Jared Young (on the back of going 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Phillies.

Jared Young Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Jared Young At The Plate (2022)

Young hit .263 with two doubles and three walks.

Young got a hit in five of six games last year, but had no multi-hit games.

He did not hit a long ball last year in the six games he logged a plate appearance in.

Young didn't have an RBI in six games played last year.

In one of his six games last year, he scored a run, with multiple runs on that occasion.

Jared Young Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 3 GP 3 .222 AVG .300 .300 OBP .417 .444 SLG .300 2 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 4/1 K/BB 3/2 0 SB 1

