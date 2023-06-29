On Thursday, Nick Madrigal (hitting .433 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Phillies.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Madrigal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal has seven doubles, a triple and seven walks while hitting .283.

Madrigal enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .500.

Madrigal has gotten a hit in 29 of 45 games this year (64.4%), including nine multi-hit games (20.0%).

In 45 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

In 22.2% of his games this year, Madrigal has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (8.9%) he recorded two or more RBI.

In 15 of 45 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 21 .293 AVG .270 .354 OBP .333 .360 SLG .333 4 XBH 4 0 HR 0 5 RBI 9 8/3 K/BB 7/4 3 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings