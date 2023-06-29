Nick Madrigal Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Phillies - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Thursday, Nick Madrigal (hitting .433 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Phillies.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal has seven doubles, a triple and seven walks while hitting .283.
- Madrigal enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .500.
- Madrigal has gotten a hit in 29 of 45 games this year (64.4%), including nine multi-hit games (20.0%).
- In 45 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- In 22.2% of his games this year, Madrigal has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (8.9%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- In 15 of 45 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|21
|.293
|AVG
|.270
|.354
|OBP
|.333
|.360
|SLG
|.333
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|9
|8/3
|K/BB
|7/4
|3
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.23 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 84 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Walker (8-3) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.10 ERA in 83 1/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Friday against the New York Mets, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.10), 44th in WHIP (1.236), and 49th in K/9 (7.7).
