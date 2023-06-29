On Thursday, Nico Hoerner (.523 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Chicago Cubs face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.397) thanks to 21 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 80th, and he is 108th in the league in slugging.

Hoerner enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .273 with one homer.

Hoerner has picked up a hit in 77.1% of his 70 games this year, with at least two hits in 32.9% of them.

In five games this year, he has homered (7.1%, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish).

Hoerner has had an RBI in 23 games this year (32.9%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (15.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 44.3% of his games this season (31 of 70), he has scored, and in nine of those games (12.9%) he has scored more than once.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 33 .293 AVG .268 .339 OBP .318 .414 SLG .377 10 XBH 11 4 HR 1 23 RBI 17 14/10 K/BB 20/10 10 SB 6

Phillies Pitching Rankings