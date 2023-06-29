Thursday's contest between the Los Angeles Angels (44-38) and Chicago White Sox (35-47) squaring off at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Angels, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 4:07 PM ET on June 29.

The probable pitchers are Patrick Sandoval (4-6) for the Angels and Lance Lynn (4-8) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Angels 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games.

The previous 10 White Sox matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 50 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (34%) in those games.

Chicago has a mark of 10-21 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 22 offense in the majors, scoring 4.1 runs per game (335 total runs).

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.45 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Schedule