Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox will take the field on Thursday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against Patrick Sandoval, who is expected to start for the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch will be at 4:07 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 96 home runs rank 11th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 243 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 22nd in MLB with a .395 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .237 team batting average.

Chicago ranks 22nd in the majors with 335 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have an OBP of just .293 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The White Sox rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.

Chicago averages 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, most in the majors.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.45 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.351 WHIP this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Lance Lynn (4-8) will take the mound for the White Sox, his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox.

He has earned a quality start five times in 16 starts this season.

Lynn has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/24/2023 Red Sox W 5-4 Home Lance Lynn James Paxton 6/25/2023 Red Sox W 4-1 Home Tanner Banks Kutter Crawford 6/26/2023 Angels L 2-1 Away Dylan Cease Reid Detmers 6/27/2023 Angels L 4-2 Away Michael Kopech - 6/28/2023 Angels W 11-5 Away Lucas Giolito Jaime Barria 6/29/2023 Angels - Away Lance Lynn Patrick Sandoval 6/30/2023 Athletics - Away - Hogan Harris 7/1/2023 Athletics - Away Dylan Cease Luis Medina 7/2/2023 Athletics - Away Michael Kopech Paul Blackburn 7/4/2023 Blue Jays - Home Lucas Giolito Chris Bassitt 7/5/2023 Blue Jays - Home Lance Lynn Chris Bassitt

