The Chicago White Sox (35-47) meet the Los Angeles Angels (44-38), after Seby Zavala went deep twice in an 11-5 victory over the Angels, at 4:07 PM ET on Thursday.

The probable starters are Patrick Sandoval (4-6) for the Angels and Lance Lynn (4-8) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Sandoval - LAA (4-6, 4.16 ERA) vs Lynn - CHW (4-8, 6.40 ERA)

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn

Lynn gets the start for the White Sox, his 17th of the season. He is 4-8 with a 6.40 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

In 16 games this season, the 36-year-old has an ERA of 6.40, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .275 against him.

Lynn heads into this matchup with five quality starts under his belt this season.

Lynn will look to go five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has given up one or more earned runs in each of his appearances.

Lance Lynn vs. Angels

He will face an Angels offense that ranks sixth in the league with 408 total runs scored while batting .258 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .444 slugging percentage (fourth in MLB action) and has hit a total of 120 home runs (fourth in the league).

Head-to-head against the Angels this season, Lynn has thrown four innings, giving up eight earned runs on eight hits while striking out four.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Sandoval

The Angels will hand the ball to Sandoval (4-6) for his 15th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed 10 hits in five innings pitched against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.16, a 1.9 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.467 in 14 games this season.

He has earned a quality start five times in 14 starts this season.

Sandoval will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

