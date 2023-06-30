Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Athletics - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi and his .429 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Angels.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago with an OBP of .349 this season while batting .284 with 26 walks and 36 runs scored.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 130th in the league in slugging.
- Benintendi has gotten a hit in 58 of 74 games this season (78.4%), with more than one hit on 20 occasions (27.0%).
- He has homered in one of 74 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 21.6% of his games this season, Benintendi has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (4.1%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 41.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 5.4%.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|38
|.323
|AVG
|.250
|.389
|OBP
|.313
|.414
|SLG
|.336
|12
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|10
|23/14
|K/BB
|23/12
|5
|SB
|3
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 6.08 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (122 total, 1.5 per game).
- Medina gets the start for the Athletics, his eighth of the season. He is 1-7 with a 6.84 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.84, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .277 against him.
