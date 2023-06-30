Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Athletics - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Andrew Vaughn (hitting .316 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a triple and an RBI against the Angels.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|White Sox vs Athletics Player Props
|White Sox vs Athletics Prediction
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is hitting .247 with 21 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks.
- Vaughn enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .316.
- Vaughn has reached base via a hit in 56 games this year (of 80 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 12 games this year (15.0%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 40.0% of his games this year, Vaughn has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 41.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|41
|.259
|AVG
|.236
|.350
|OBP
|.307
|.510
|SLG
|.395
|18
|XBH
|17
|9
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|27
|24/14
|K/BB
|39/14
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 6.08 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (122 total, 1.5 per game).
- Medina (1-7) takes the mound for the Athletics in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 6.84 ERA in 48 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander went five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 6.84 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .277 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.