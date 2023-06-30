Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Guardians - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Christopher Morel (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent game against the Phillies.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel has five doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 12 walks while batting .270.
- In 24 of 39 games this season (61.5%) Morel has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (25.6%).
- In 33.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 8.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Morel has an RBI in 17 of 39 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 59.0% of his games this season (23 of 39), with two or more runs five times (12.8%).
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|20
|.277
|AVG
|.263
|.304
|OBP
|.341
|.585
|SLG
|.605
|9
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|8
|15
|RBI
|15
|22/3
|K/BB
|24/9
|1
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- Quantrill (2-4 with a 5.61 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 12th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday, May 30 against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.61, with 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .271 against him.
