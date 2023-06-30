Friday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (37-42) and the Cleveland Guardians (39-41) at Wrigley Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Cubs coming out on top. Game time is at 2:20 PM ET on June 30.

The Cubs will call on Justin Steele (8-2) versus the Guardians and Cal Quantrill (2-4).

Cubs vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Cubs vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 4, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 5-1.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Cubs have won 22 out of the 38 games, or 57.9%, in which they've been favored.

Chicago has a record of 3-5 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

Chicago has scored 359 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Cubs' 3.96 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.

