When the Chicago Cubs (37-42) and Cleveland Guardians (39-41) meet at Wrigley Field on Friday, June 30, Justin Steele will get the call for the Cubs, while the Guardians will send Cal Quantrill to the hill. The game will begin at 2:20 PM ET.

The Cubs are -175 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Guardians (+145). The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Cubs vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (8-2, 2.62 ERA) vs Quantrill - CLE (2-4, 5.61 ERA)

Cubs vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have won 22, or 57.9%, of the 38 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Cubs have a record of 2-4 (33.3%).

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Cubs have a 5-1 record over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Guardians have been underdogs in 30 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (43.3%) in those contests.

The Guardians have been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The Guardians are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yan Gomes 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+170) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Ian Happ 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+140) Christopher Morel 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+125) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+165)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 20th 3rd Win NL Central +325 - 3rd

