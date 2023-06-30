Player prop bet options for Nico Hoerner, Jose Ramirez and others are available when the Chicago Cubs host the Cleveland Guardians at Wrigley Field on Friday (first pitch at 2:20 PM ET).

Cubs vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Justin Steele Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Steele Stats

The Cubs will send Justin Steele (8-2) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.

Steele has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 27-year-old's 2.62 ERA ranks seventh, 1.063 WHIP ranks 12th, and 8 K/9 ranks 45th.

Steele Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cardinals Jun. 24 6.0 5 1 1 8 1 vs. Orioles Jun. 17 5.0 5 2 2 4 1 vs. Rays May. 31 3.0 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds May. 26 3.2 10 6 5 4 0 at Phillies May. 21 6.0 4 0 0 6 1

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 14 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 20 walks and 40 RBI (85 total hits). He has stolen 16 bases.

He's slashed .284/.331/.401 so far this year.

Hoerner hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .279 with five doubles, two triples, a home run, a walk and nine RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jun. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals Jun. 25 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 1 at Cardinals Jun. 24 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 39 walks and 35 RBI (79 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He has a .264/.353/.411 slash line on the year.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 28 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Jun. 25 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals Jun. 24 2-for-3 2 1 2 5 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 21 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 36 walks and 52 RBI (88 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.

He's slashing .294/.364/.522 on the season.

Ramirez will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .375 with a double, a home run, six walks and six RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jun. 29 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 1 at Royals Jun. 28 2-for-3 3 1 5 6 1 at Royals Jun. 27 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Brewers Jun. 25 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 24 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 37 walks and 25 RBI (84 total hits). He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashing .261/.338/.348 on the season.

Kwan takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .227 with two walks.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jun. 29 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jun. 28 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1

