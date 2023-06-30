Dansby Swanson -- with a slugging percentage of .514 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the mound, on June 30 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -286)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -286) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson is hitting .264 with 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 39 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 64th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 95th in slugging.

In 62.3% of his games this year (48 of 77), Swanson has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (27.3%) he recorded at least two.

In 11.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Swanson has picked up an RBI in 32.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

In 36.4% of his games this year (28 of 77), he has scored, and in eight of those games (10.4%) he has scored more than once.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 38 .292 AVG .234 .359 OBP .347 .448 SLG .372 13 XBH 11 5 HR 4 22 RBI 13 36/16 K/BB 40/23 1 SB 3

Guardians Pitching Rankings