Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Guardians - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dansby Swanson -- with a slugging percentage of .514 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the mound, on June 30 at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -286)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson is hitting .264 with 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 39 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 64th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 95th in slugging.
- In 62.3% of his games this year (48 of 77), Swanson has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (27.3%) he recorded at least two.
- In 11.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Swanson has picked up an RBI in 32.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- In 36.4% of his games this year (28 of 77), he has scored, and in eight of those games (10.4%) he has scored more than once.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|38
|.292
|AVG
|.234
|.359
|OBP
|.347
|.448
|SLG
|.372
|13
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|13
|36/16
|K/BB
|40/23
|1
|SB
|3
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 78 home runs (1.0 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Quantrill (2-4 with a 5.61 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 12th of the season.
- His last time out was on Tuesday, May 30 against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up a 5.61 ERA and 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .271 to his opponents.
