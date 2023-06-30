The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus and his .353 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is hitting .200 with six doubles, two home runs and 17 walks.

In 50.0% of his 58 games this season, Andrus has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 58 games played this year, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Andrus has driven home a run in nine games this season (15.5%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 13 of 58 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 30 .258 AVG .147 .337 OBP .221 .333 SLG .196 5 XBH 3 1 HR 1 10 RBI 7 19/10 K/BB 20/7 4 SB 2

