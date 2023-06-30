The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus and his .353 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

  • Andrus is hitting .200 with six doubles, two home runs and 17 walks.
  • In 50.0% of his 58 games this season, Andrus has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 58 games played this year, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Andrus has driven home a run in nine games this season (15.5%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 13 of 58 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 30
.258 AVG .147
.337 OBP .221
.333 SLG .196
5 XBH 3
1 HR 1
10 RBI 7
19/10 K/BB 20/7
4 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (6.08).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (122 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Medina (1-7 with a 6.84 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his eighth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander went five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 6.84 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .277 to opposing hitters.
