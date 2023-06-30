Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Athletics - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Gavin Sheets (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Chicago White Sox play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets has four doubles, eight home runs and 19 walks while hitting .232.
- Sheets has had a hit in 32 of 62 games this year (51.6%), including multiple hits six times (9.7%).
- He has homered in eight games this year (12.9%), leaving the park in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22.6% of his games this year, Sheets has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (8.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 17 of 62 games so far this season.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|31
|.190
|AVG
|.270
|.275
|OBP
|.337
|.304
|SLG
|.483
|3
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|11
|19/10
|K/BB
|15/9
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 6.08 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 122 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- Medina (1-7) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 6.84 ERA in 48 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander went five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.84, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .277 against him.
