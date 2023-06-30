Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Guardians - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Ian Happ (hitting .162 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ has 71 hits and an OBP of .380, both of which are best among Chicago hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 80th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 92nd in slugging.
- In 47 of 78 games this year (60.3%) Happ has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (24.4%).
- Looking at the 78 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (7.7%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22 games this year (28.2%), Happ has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (14.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 30.8% of his games this year (24 of 78), with two or more runs six times (7.7%).
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|39
|.234
|AVG
|.279
|.358
|OBP
|.401
|.365
|SLG
|.457
|11
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|15
|46/26
|K/BB
|39/28
|3
|SB
|3
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).
- The Guardians surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- Quantrill (2-4 with a 5.61 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 12th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday, May 30 against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed a 5.61 ERA and 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .271 to opposing batters.
