The Chicago Cubs and Jared Young, who went 1-for-4 with a triple and an RBI last time in action, take on Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

Jared Young Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jared Young At The Plate (2022)

  • Young hit .263 with two doubles and three walks.
  • Young got a hit in five of six games last year, but had no multi-hit games.
  • Including all six games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
  • Young didn't have an RBI in six games played last year.
  • In one of his six games last year, he scored a run, with multiple runs on that occasion.

Jared Young Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
3 GP 3
.222 AVG .300
.300 OBP .417
.444 SLG .300
2 XBH 0
0 HR 0
0 RBI 0
4/1 K/BB 3/2
0 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
  • The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
  • The Guardians are sending Quantrill (2-4) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.61 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 59 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, May 30, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.61, with 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .271 against him.
