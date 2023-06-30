Luis Robert -- batting .371 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the hill, on June 30 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

  • Robert leads Chicago with 82 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .564.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 51st in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
  • In 65.0% of his 80 games this season, Robert has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.
  • In 21 games this year, he has hit a long ball (26.3%, and 6.9% of his trips to the plate).
  • Robert has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (36.3%), with two or more RBI in 11 of them (13.8%).
  • He has scored in 48.8% of his games this year (39 of 80), with two or more runs 15 times (18.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 40
.279 AVG .264
.340 OBP .318
.614 SLG .521
23 XBH 20
12 HR 11
21 RBI 24
40/9 K/BB 57/8
1 SB 5

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have a 6.08 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (122 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Medina (1-7) takes the mound for the Athletics in his eighth start of the season. He has a 6.84 ERA in 48 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.84, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .277 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.