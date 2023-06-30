Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Guardians - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner and his .558 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Phillies.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .401, fueled by 22 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 25th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 75th and he is 104th in slugging.
- Hoerner will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 over the course of his last games.
- Hoerner has gotten a hit in 55 of 71 games this season (77.5%), with at least two hits on 24 occasions (33.8%).
- Looking at the 71 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (7.0%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Hoerner has had an RBI in 23 games this season (32.4%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (15.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this year (43.7%), including nine multi-run games (12.7%).
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|33
|.298
|AVG
|.268
|.343
|OBP
|.318
|.422
|SLG
|.377
|11
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|1
|23
|RBI
|17
|15/10
|K/BB
|20/10
|10
|SB
|6
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- Quantrill makes the start for the Guardians, his 12th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.61 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday, May 30 against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.61, with 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .271 batting average against him.
