After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Trey Mancini and the Chicago Cubs take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Cal Quantrill) at 2:20 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini is batting .238 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.

Mancini has had a hit in 33 of 61 games this year (54.1%), including multiple hits 10 times (16.4%).

He has gone deep in 6.6% of his games in 2023 (four of 61), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 24.6% of his games this year, Mancini has tallied at least one RBI. In five of those games (8.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 18 of 61 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 30 .271 AVG .204 .352 OBP .265 .417 SLG .290 8 XBH 6 3 HR 1 12 RBI 11 32/11 K/BB 31/7 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings