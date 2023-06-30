White Sox vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 30
Friday's contest at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has the Chicago White Sox (36-47) going head to head against the Oakland Athletics (21-62) at 9:40 PM ET (on June 30). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 7-5 win for the White Sox, so it should be a tight matchup.
The White Sox will give the nod to Tanner Banks (0-2, 4.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to Luis Medina (1-7, 6.84 ERA).
White Sox vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
White Sox vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is White Sox 7, Athletics 6.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
White Sox Performance Insights
- Oddsmakers have not installed the White Sox as the favorite in any of their last 10 games.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the White Sox's last 10 games.
- This season, the White Sox have been favored 29 times and won 17, or 58.6%, of those games.
- Chicago has entered six games this season favored by -155 or more, and won each of those games.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the White Sox.
- Chicago has scored 344 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 25
|Red Sox
|W 4-1
|Tanner Banks vs Kutter Crawford
|June 26
|@ Angels
|L 2-1
|Dylan Cease vs Reid Detmers
|June 27
|@ Angels
|L 4-2
|Michael Kopech vs -
|June 28
|@ Angels
|W 11-5
|Lucas Giolito vs Jaime Barria
|June 29
|@ Angels
|W 9-7
|Lance Lynn vs Patrick Sandoval
|June 30
|@ Athletics
|-
|TBA vs Luis Medina
|July 1
|@ Athletics
|-
|Dylan Cease vs James Kaprielian
|July 2
|@ Athletics
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Paul Blackburn
|July 4
|Blue Jays
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Chris Bassitt
|July 5
|Blue Jays
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Chris Bassitt
|July 6
|Blue Jays
|-
|TBA vs José Berríos
