Friday's contest at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has the Chicago White Sox (36-47) going head to head against the Oakland Athletics (21-62) at 9:40 PM ET (on June 30). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 7-5 win for the White Sox, so it should be a tight matchup.

The White Sox will give the nod to Tanner Banks (0-2, 4.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to Luis Medina (1-7, 6.84 ERA).

White Sox vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

White Sox vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is White Sox 7, Athletics 6.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

Oddsmakers have not installed the White Sox as the favorite in any of their last 10 games.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the White Sox's last 10 games.

This season, the White Sox have been favored 29 times and won 17, or 58.6%, of those games.

Chicago has entered six games this season favored by -155 or more, and won each of those games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the White Sox.

Chicago has scored 344 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The White Sox have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).

White Sox Schedule