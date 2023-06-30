Yan Gomes -- with a slugging percentage of .296 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the hill, on June 30 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes has three doubles, seven home runs and nine walks while hitting .266.

Gomes has picked up a hit in 29 of 48 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.

Looking at the 48 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (12.5%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Gomes has picked up an RBI in 39.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 18 games this season (37.5%), including multiple runs in four games.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 26 .293 AVG .241 .325 OBP .293 .480 SLG .361 6 XBH 4 4 HR 3 13 RBI 11 15/4 K/BB 21/5 0 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings