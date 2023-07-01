With +8000 odds to win the Offensive Player of the Year award this season, Aaron Jones is a long shot for the award (37th-best odds in NFL).

Aaron Jones 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +8000 37th Bet $100 to win $8,000

Aaron Jones Insights

Jones ran for 1,121 yards on 213 attempts (65.9 yards per game) and scored two touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 23.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing 59 passes for 395 yards and five touchdowns.

The Packers threw the ball on 55.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 44.7% of the time. Their offense was 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Green Bay totaled 124.3 rushing yards per game offensively last season (15th in NFL), and it surrendered 139.5 rushing yards per game (26th) on the other side of the ball.

All Packers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Jordan Love +5000 (17th in NFL) Rashan Gary +5000 (18th in NFL) Aaron Jones +8000 (37th in NFL) Christian Watson +10000 (43rd in NFL) Jaire Alexander +15000 (45th in NFL) Romeo Doubs +20000 (75th in NFL) A.J. Dillon +25000 (112th in NFL)

