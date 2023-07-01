The 2023 campaign kicks off for Andrew Billings when the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers come together at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Andrew Billings Injury Status

Billings is currently not listed as injured.

Andrew Billings 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 39 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Andrew Billings 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 2 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 3 @Titans 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 4 Broncos 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 7 Texans 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 8 @Saints 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 9 @Jaguars 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 10 Colts 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 11 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 1.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 16 @Steelers 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 18 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

