Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Guardians - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Christopher Morel -- .205 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, on July 1 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Guardians.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel is hitting .269 with five doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 12 walks.
- In 25 of 40 games this year (62.5%) Morel has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 35.0% of his games in 2023 (14 of 40), and 8.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Morel has had an RBI in 18 games this season (45.0%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (25.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 60.0% of his games this year (24 of 40), with two or more runs five times (12.5%).
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|20
|.275
|AVG
|.263
|.297
|OBP
|.341
|.609
|SLG
|.605
|10
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|8
|18
|RBI
|15
|22/3
|K/BB
|24/9
|1
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- Bibee (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.79 ERA in 59 1/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.79 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .247 to opposing hitters.
