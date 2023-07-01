Cody Bellinger -- with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, on July 1 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Guardians.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger has 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 17 walks while batting .266.

Bellinger enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .389.

Bellinger has gotten a hit in 34 of 49 games this year (69.4%), including 11 multi-hit games (22.4%).

In 14.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Bellinger has driven in a run in 18 games this season (36.7%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 29 games this year (59.2%), including multiple runs in six games.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 23 .250 AVG .284 .324 OBP .333 .427 SLG .477 11 XBH 8 3 HR 4 10 RBI 12 21/9 K/BB 20/8 5 SB 5

Guardians Pitching Rankings