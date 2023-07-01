Cole Kmet is ready to take the gridiron on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Chicago Bears square off against the Green Bay Packers in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Cole Kmet Injury Status

Kmet is currently not listed as injured.

Check Out Cole Kmet NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Cole Kmet 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 69 TAR, 50 REC, 544 YDS, 7 TD

Cole Kmet Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 97.30 142 7 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 77.02 205 16 2023 ADP - 126 12

Cole Kmet 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Packers 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Texans 3 2 40 0 Week 4 @Giants 3 3 16 0 Week 5 @Vikings 4 4 45 0 Week 6 Commanders 3 1 15 0 Week 7 @Patriots 3 2 32 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 2 2 11 1 Week 9 Dolphins 6 5 41 2 Week 10 Lions 7 4 74 2 Week 11 @Falcons 4 3 35 0 Week 12 @Jets 6 3 27 0 Week 13 Packers 7 6 72 0 Week 15 Eagles 5 4 25 0 Week 16 Bills 6 5 27 0 Week 17 @Lions 3 2 27 1 Week 18 Vikings 5 4 57 1

