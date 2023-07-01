Connor Bedard 2023-24 NHL Calder Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
In terms of odds to win the Calder Memorial Trophy (presented to the NHL's best rookie) for the 2023-24 season, the Chicago Blackhawks' Connor Bedard is currently -400 -- continue reading for more stats and analysis.
Connor Bedard's Rookie of the Year Odds
- Calder Trophy Odds: -400 (1st in NHL)
- Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +5000 (13th in NHL)
- MVP Odds: +15000 (26th in NHL)
Connor Bedard 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|31
|Time on Ice
|19:35
|607:05
|Goals
|0.4
|12
|Assists
|0.5
|16
|Points
|0.9
|28
|Hits
|0.5
|15
|Takeaways
|0.9
|29
|Giveaways
|0.9
|27
|Penalty Minutes
|0.3
|10
Connor Bedard's Next Game
- Matchup: Montreal Canadiens at Chicago Blackhawks
- Game Day: December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI,ESPN+
