In terms of odds to win the Calder Memorial Trophy (presented to the NHL's best rookie) for the 2023-24 season, the Chicago Blackhawks' Connor Bedard is currently -400 -- continue reading for more stats and analysis.

Connor Bedard's Rookie of the Year Odds

Calder Trophy Odds: -400 (1st in NHL)

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +5000 (13th in NHL)

MVP Odds: +15000 (26th in NHL)

Connor Bedard 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 31 Time on Ice 19:35 607:05 Goals 0.4 12 Assists 0.5 16 Points 0.9 28 Hits 0.5 15 Takeaways 0.9 29 Giveaways 0.9 27 Penalty Minutes 0.3 10

Connor Bedard's Next Game

Matchup: Montreal Canadiens at Chicago Blackhawks

Montreal Canadiens at Chicago Blackhawks Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM

8:30 PM TV Channel: NBCS-CHI,ESPN+

