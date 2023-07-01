Tanner Bibee will be on the hill for the Cleveland Guardians when they take on Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs are 18th in MLB action with 89 total home runs.

Chicago ranks 16th in baseball, slugging .402.

The Cubs have the 16th-ranked batting average in the league (.249).

Chicago ranks 12th in runs scored with 369 (4.6 per game).

The Cubs are eighth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .328.

The Cubs strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 19 average in MLB.

Chicago's pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago's 3.92 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the No. 9-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.255).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Marcus Stroman (9-5 with a 2.47 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Cubs, his 18th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Stroman is looking to record his 15th quality start of the year.

Stroman has pitched five or more innings in a game 15 times this season entering this game.

In six of his 17 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 6/25/2023 Cardinals L 7-5 Away Marcus Stroman Matthew Liberatore 6/27/2023 Phillies L 5-1 Home Jameson Taillon Ranger Suárez 6/28/2023 Phillies L 8-5 Home Drew Smyly Aaron Nola 6/29/2023 Phillies L 3-1 Home Kyle Hendricks Taijuan Walker 6/30/2023 Guardians W 10-1 Home Justin Steele Cal Quantrill 7/1/2023 Guardians - Home Marcus Stroman Tanner Bibee 7/2/2023 Guardians - Home Jameson Taillon Aaron Civale 7/3/2023 Brewers - Away Drew Smyly Julio Teheran 7/4/2023 Brewers - Away Kyle Hendricks Wade Miley 7/5/2023 Brewers - Away Justin Steele Adrian Houser 7/6/2023 Brewers - Away Marcus Stroman Freddy Peralta

