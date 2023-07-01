When the Chicago Cubs (38-42) and Cleveland Guardians (39-42) square of at Wrigley Field on Saturday, July 1, Marcus Stroman will get the call for the Cubs, while the Guardians will send Tanner Bibee to the hill. The game will begin at 7:15 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -130 moneyline odds against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +110. The matchup's total has been listed at 8 runs.

Cubs vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Stroman - CHC (9-5, 2.47 ERA) vs Bibee - CLE (4-2, 3.79 ERA)

Cubs vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 39 times and won 23, or 59%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Cubs have a 14-9 record (winning 60.9% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs played as the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and finished 5-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Guardians have come away with 13 wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Guardians have been victorious eight times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Guardians have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Cubs vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+125) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+185) Ian Happ 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+130) Nick Madrigal 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+1250) 0.5 (+240) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+160)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +425 - 3rd

