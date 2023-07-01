With +12500 odds to claim the Offensive Player of the Year award this season, D.J. Moore is a long shot for the award (50th-best odds in NFL).

D.J. Moore 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +12500 50th Bet $100 to win $12,500

D.J. Moore Insights

Moore grabbed 63 balls (118 targets) for 888 yards (52.2 per game) last year, a team-high amongst current Bears, with seven TDs.

The Bears, who were 23rd in the NFL in points scored last year, attempted a pass 40.3% of the time while running the football 59.7% of the time.

Chicago ranked worst in passing offense last season (130.5 passing yards per game), but it played better on defense, ranking 17th with 218.6 passing yards allowed per game.

All Bears Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Justin Fields +2000 (10th in NFL) +2000 (5th in NFL) D.J. Moore +12500 (50th in NFL) Yannick Ngakoue +25000 (71st in NFL) Khalil Herbert +20000 (75th in NFL) Darnell Mooney +20000 (75th in NFL) Cole Kmet +25000 (112th in NFL)

