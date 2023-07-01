D.J. Moore is set to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Chicago Bears match up with the Green Bay Packers in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

D.J. Moore Injury Status

Moore is currently not on the injured list.

Check Out D.J. Moore NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

D.J. Moore 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 118 TAR, 63 REC, 888 YDS, 7 TD

D.J. Moore Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 136.10 82 20 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 131.33 90 24 2023 ADP - 48 20

D.J. Moore 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Browns 6 3 43 0 Week 2 @Giants 6 3 43 1 Week 3 Saints 6 1 2 0 Week 4 Cardinals 11 6 50 0 Week 5 49ers 8 4 59 0 Week 6 @Rams 7 3 7 0 Week 7 Buccaneers 10 7 69 1 Week 8 @Falcons 11 6 152 1 Week 9 @Bengals 6 2 24 0 Week 10 Falcons 6 4 29 0 Week 11 @Ravens 5 3 24 0 Week 12 Broncos 6 4 103 1 Week 14 @Seahawks 3 0 0 0 Week 15 Steelers 6 5 73 1 Week 16 Lions 7 5 83 1 Week 17 @Buccaneers 10 6 117 1 Week 18 @Saints 4 1 10 0

