The 2023 campaign kicks off for D'Onta Foreman when the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers play at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

D'Onta Foreman Injury Status

Foreman is currently not listed as injured.

D'Onta Foreman 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 203 CAR, 914 YDS (4.5 YPC), 5 TD 9 TAR, 5 REC, 26 YDS, 0 TD

D'Onta Foreman Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 126.00 98 32 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 83.40 190 53 2023 ADP - 127 46

Other Bears Players

D'Onta Foreman 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Browns 2 5 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Giants 2 9 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Cardinals 1 2 0 0 0 0 Week 5 49ers 2 2 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Rams 5 19 0 0 0 0 Week 7 Buccaneers 15 118 0 2 27 0 Week 8 @Falcons 26 118 3 0 0 0 Week 9 @Bengals 7 23 0 2 -2 0 Week 10 Falcons 31 130 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Ravens 11 24 0 0 0 0 Week 12 Broncos 24 113 0 0 0 0 Week 14 @Seahawks 21 74 0 1 1 0 Week 15 Steelers 10 9 0 0 0 0 Week 16 Lions 21 165 1 0 0 0 Week 17 @Buccaneers 13 35 0 0 0 0 Week 18 @Saints 12 68 0 0 0 0

