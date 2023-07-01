With +20000 odds to capture the Offensive Player of the Year award this season, Darnell Mooney is a long shot for the award (75th-best odds in league).

Want to bet on Darnell Mooney? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Darnell Mooney 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +20000 75th Bet $100 to win $20,000

Darnell Mooney Insights

Mooney's stats last season included 61 targets and 40 receptions for 493 yards (41.1 per game) and two TDs.

The Bears, who were 23rd in the NFL in points scored last year, attempted a pass 40.3% of the time while running the ball 59.7% of the time.

While Chicago's pass defense ranked 17th with 218.6 passing yards allowed per game last season, it was less successful on offense, ranking worst (130.5 passing yards per game).

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Bears Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Justin Fields +2000 (10th in NFL) +2000 (5th in NFL) D.J. Moore +12500 (50th in NFL) Yannick Ngakoue +25000 (71st in NFL) Khalil Herbert +20000 (75th in NFL) Darnell Mooney +20000 (75th in NFL) Cole Kmet +25000 (112th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.