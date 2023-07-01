Darnell Mooney: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Darnell Mooney is ready to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Chicago Bears match up with the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Darnell Mooney Injury Status
Mooney is currently listed as active.
Darnell Mooney 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|61 TAR, 40 REC, 493 YDS, 2 TD
Darnell Mooney Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|61.50
|211
|76
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|85.24
|186
|65
|2023 ADP
|-
|153
|59
Darnell Mooney 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|49ers
|3
|1
|8
|0
|Week 2
|@Packers
|2
|1
|-4
|0
|Week 3
|Texans
|6
|2
|23
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|5
|4
|94
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|5
|2
|52
|0
|Week 6
|Commanders
|12
|7
|68
|0
|Week 7
|@Patriots
|6
|3
|53
|0
|Week 8
|@Cowboys
|5
|5
|70
|0
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|8
|7
|43
|1
|Week 10
|Lions
|4
|4
|57
|0
|Week 11
|@Falcons
|5
|4
|29
|1
