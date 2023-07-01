Darnell Mooney is ready to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Chicago Bears match up with the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Darnell Mooney Injury Status

Mooney is currently listed as active.

Darnell Mooney 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 61 TAR, 40 REC, 493 YDS, 2 TD

Darnell Mooney Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 61.50 211 76 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 85.24 186 65 2023 ADP - 153 59

Darnell Mooney 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 3 1 8 0 Week 2 @Packers 2 1 -4 0 Week 3 Texans 6 2 23 0 Week 4 @Giants 5 4 94 0 Week 5 @Vikings 5 2 52 0 Week 6 Commanders 12 7 68 0 Week 7 @Patriots 6 3 53 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 5 5 70 0 Week 9 Dolphins 8 7 43 1 Week 10 Lions 4 4 57 0 Week 11 @Falcons 5 4 29 1

