Darnell Savage Jr.: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Darnell Savage Jr.'s 2023 campaign kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears. Gametime is set for 4:25 PM ET.
Darnell Savage Jr. Injury Status
Savage is currently not on the injury report.
Darnell Savage Jr. 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|57 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 5 Pass Def.
Darnell Savage Jr. 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Bears
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Buccaneers
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|0.0
|1.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Jets
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|1
|Week 7
|@Commanders
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Bills
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Cowboys
|0.0
|0.0
|8
|0
|1
|Week 11
|Titans
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Rams
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Dolphins
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Vikings
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|1
|1
|Week 18
|Lions
|0.0
|1.0
|11
|0
|2
