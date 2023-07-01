In Week 9 of the 2023 season, Darrynton Evans and the Chicago Bears will square off against the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Evans' numbers that you need to know can be found on this page.

Watch the Bears in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Darrynton Evans Injury Status

Evans is currently not on the injured list.

Is Evans your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Darrynton Evans 2023 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats
27 CAR, 98 YDS (3.6 YPC), 1 TD 8 TAR, 5 REC, 30 YDS, 0 TD

Rep Evans and the Chicago Bears with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Darrynton Evans Fantasy Insights

  • With 18.8 fantasy points in 2023 (6.3 per game), Evans is the 66th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 226th overall.
  • In Week 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Evans posted 10.0 fantasy points, carrying the ball four times for 18 yards (4.5 yards per carry) with three receptions for 22 yards as a receiver.

Other Bears Players

Eddie Jackson: Stats & Injury News
Tremaine Edmunds: Stats & Injury News
D.J. Moore: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Yannick Ngakoue: Stats & Injury News
Duron Harmon: Stats & Injury News
Greg Stroman: Stats & Injury News
D'Onta Foreman: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Justin Jones: Stats & Injury News
T.J. Edwards: Stats & Injury News
Darnell Mooney: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Cole Kmet: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Jaylon Johnson: Stats & Injury News
Tyrique Stevenson: Stats & Injury News
Khalil Herbert: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Justin Fields: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Jaquan Brisker: Stats & Injury News
Terell Smith: Stats & Injury News
Kyler Gordon: Stats & Injury News
Jack Sanborn: Stats & Injury News
Tyson Bagent: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Darrynton Evans 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs
Week 6 Vikings 9 32 0 1 2 0
Week 7 Raiders 14 48 0 1 6 0
Week 8 @Chargers 4 18 1 3 22 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.