Darrynton Evans: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
In Week 9 of the 2023 season, Darrynton Evans and the Chicago Bears will square off against the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Evans' numbers that you need to know can be found on this page.
Darrynton Evans Injury Status
Evans is currently not on the injured list.
Darrynton Evans 2023 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|27 CAR, 98 YDS (3.6 YPC), 1 TD
|8 TAR, 5 REC, 30 YDS, 0 TD
Darrynton Evans Fantasy Insights
- With 18.8 fantasy points in 2023 (6.3 per game), Evans is the 66th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 226th overall.
- In Week 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Evans posted 10.0 fantasy points, carrying the ball four times for 18 yards (4.5 yards per carry) with three receptions for 22 yards as a receiver.
Other Bears Players
Darrynton Evans 2023 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 6
|Vikings
|9
|32
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 7
|Raiders
|14
|48
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 8
|@Chargers
|4
|18
|1
|3
|22
|0
