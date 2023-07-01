DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls is +50000 to win the NBA MVP award for the 2023-24 season -- scroll down for more stats and info on DeRozan.

DeMar DeRozan MVP Odds

MVP Odds:+50000 (40th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $50000)

Clutch Player Odds: +8000 (20th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $8000)

DeMar DeRozan 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 27 Points 22.4 604 Rebounds 3.7 100 Assists 5.4 145 Steals 1.1 29 Blocks 0.9 23 FG% 45.1% 209-for-463 3P% 35.7% 25-for-70

DeMar DeRozan's Next Game

Matchup: San Antonio Spurs at Chicago Bulls

San Antonio Spurs at Chicago Bulls Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSW

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSW

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

