DeMarcus Walker is ready to hit the field on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Chicago Bears collide with the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL campaign.

DeMarcus Walker Injury Status

Walker is currently not on the injury report.

Is Walker your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

DeMarcus Walker 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 32 Tackles (10.0 for loss), 7.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Walker and the Chicago Bears with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Bears Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

DeMarcus Walker 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Giants 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 2 @Bills 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 3 Raiders 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 8 @Texans 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 10 Broncos 1.5 1.0 3 0 0 Week 11 @Packers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 Bengals 1.0 2.0 2 0 0 Week 13 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 14 Jaguars 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 15 @Chargers 2.0 2.0 5 0 0 Week 16 Texans 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 17 Cowboys 0.5 1.0 5 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.