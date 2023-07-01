Eddie Jackson's 2023 campaign begins on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Chicago Bears against the Green Bay Packers. Gametime is set for 4:25 PM ET.

Eddie Jackson Injury Status

Jackson is currently not on the injured list.

Eddie Jackson 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 80 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 4 INT, 6 Pass Def.

Eddie Jackson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 49ers 0.0 0.0 4 1 1 Week 2 @Packers 0.0 1.0 9 0 0 Week 3 Texans 0.0 0.0 8 1 1 Week 4 @Giants 0.0 0.0 9 1 1 Week 5 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 6 Commanders 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 7 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 11 1 1 Week 9 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 10 Lions 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 11 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 7 0 1 Week 12 @Jets 0.0 0.0 3 0 1

