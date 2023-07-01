Elijah Hicks: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Elijah Hicks is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Chicago Bears kick off their season in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.
Elijah Hicks Injury Status
Hicks is currently not listed as injured.
Elijah Hicks 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|21 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.
Elijah Hicks 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 12
|@Jets
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Packers
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Vikings
|0.0
|0.0
|11
|0
|0
